Destructive Storm Ravages Meghalaya Villages
A powerful storm hit villages in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district, causing extensive damage to homes, plantations, and infrastructure. Particularly hard-hit were the villages of Umdap Dumu and Umdap Rngi. Village leaders have requested district authorities to assess the damage and provide necessary support and compensation.
A powerful storm has wreaked havoc across several villages in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district, officials reported. The tempest hit the Umling Block on Monday afternoon, leaving villagers unprepared for the ensuing destruction.
Umdap Dumu and Umdap Rngi bore the brunt, with about 20 houses suffering damage. Additionally, areca nut plantations, banana groves, and electric poles were severely affected.
Village leaders have urgently called on district authorities to evaluate the damages and provide essential compensation and aid. The district administration has yet to issue a response to these appeals.
