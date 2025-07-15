Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Bhadrak: Unsafe Electrical Infrastructure Claims Two Lives

In Bhadrak, Odisha, a young boy and his uncle were tragically electrocuted due to contact with a live wire. Locals express concerns over unsafe electrical infrastructure in the area as investigations continue.

Updated: 15-07-2025 21:56 IST
  • India

A tragic incident in Bhadrak district, Odisha, led to the deaths of a 5-year-old boy and his uncle due to electrocution, police reported.

The unfortunate event occurred at Adivasi Sahi in Daishing village when Naba Munda, the young victim, chased monkeys and touched a live electric wire. His uncle, Nidhi Munda, tried to save him but was also electrocuted.

Local residents disconnected the power and transported them to the nearest hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Police inspector Dayanidhi Das confirmed the bodies have been sent for autopsies, while locals criticize the unsafe electrical infrastructure in rural areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

