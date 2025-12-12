Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Parli Vaijnath: Barber's Journey Ends in Fatal Accident

A tragic accident in Parli Vaijnath, Maharashtra, claimed the life of Baban Raut when an autorickshaw overturned. Raut, a barber by profession, was returning from a wedding with his relatives. The driver fled the scene, and other passengers sustained minor injuries. Raut's son is a political candidate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 12-12-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 23:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A fatal accident claimed the life of Baban Raut, a barber from Parli Vaijnath, after an autorickshaw overturned in Beed district, Maharashtra on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 2.30 pm near Neela cross road on Parli Vaijnath-Gangakhed Road. Raut and 10 others were returning from a wedding when the accident happened. The driver fled the scene, leaving passengers with minor injuries and Raut dead from severe impact.

Raut's death holds political significance as his son, Srinivas Raut, is the Nationalist Congress Party candidate for Parli Municipal Council.

(With inputs from agencies.)

