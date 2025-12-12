Tragedy Strikes at Parli Vaijnath: Barber's Journey Ends in Fatal Accident

A fatal accident claimed the life of Baban Raut, a barber from Parli Vaijnath, after an autorickshaw overturned in Beed district, Maharashtra on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 2.30 pm near Neela cross road on Parli Vaijnath-Gangakhed Road. Raut and 10 others were returning from a wedding when the accident happened. The driver fled the scene, leaving passengers with minor injuries and Raut dead from severe impact.

Raut's death holds political significance as his son, Srinivas Raut, is the Nationalist Congress Party candidate for Parli Municipal Council.

(With inputs from agencies.)