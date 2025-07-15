Fire Contained in East Delhi Factory

A blaze at a small-scale factory in Old Govindpura, East Delhi, resulted in the rescue and hospitalization of three employees, according to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS).

At 8:45 pm, DFS received a fire alert and dispatched three tenders to the location swiftly.

Local police and ambulance teams reached the site to support evacuation efforts, and the fire was controlled within an hour.

