Fire Contained in East Delhi Factory

A fire erupted at a small-scale factory in East Delhi's Old Govindpura, leading to the rescue and hospitalization of three employees. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) promptly responded after receiving the alert at 8:45 pm. The situation was brought under control within an hour, with local police assisting in evacuation.

Updated: 15-07-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 22:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A blaze at a small-scale factory in Old Govindpura, East Delhi, resulted in the rescue and hospitalization of three employees, according to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS).

At 8:45 pm, DFS received a fire alert and dispatched three tenders to the location swiftly.

Local police and ambulance teams reached the site to support evacuation efforts, and the fire was controlled within an hour.

