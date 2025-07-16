Left Menu

Transforming Munak Canal: Delhi's Ambitious Elevated Corridor Project

The Public Works Department is recruiting for a detailed project report on an elevated corridor over Munak Canal. With a projected cost of Rs 3,000 crore, the plan includes recreational spaces and improves connectivity from Inderlok to Bawana, integrating with Delhi's transport network.

The Public Works Department (PWD) is seeking a consultancy firm to draft a detailed project report for an elevated corridor over the Munak Canal, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Announced by PWD Minister Parvesh Verma last week, this project carries an estimated cost of Rs 3,000 crore.

The elevated road will span 20 kilometers, linking Inderlok to Bawana, enhancing the connectivity of Delhi's outer ring road with open parks and recreational spaces planned along the way.

