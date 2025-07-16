Tragic Peacock Fatalities in Madhya Pradesh: A Call for Accountability
Six peacocks died after contacting high-voltage lines in Morena, Madhya Pradesh. Villagers attempting to reach authorities reported no response. A video was shared online. General Manager VS Dangi acknowledged negligence and pledged action. This incident underscores the need for better wildlife protections, as peacocks are India's national bird with the highest conservation status.
- Country:
- India
Six peacocks tragically lost their lives in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district after coming in contact with high-voltage electricity lines, authorities confirmed on Wednesday. The incident occurred near a temple at Sirmati village, shedding light on potential negligence by officials.
Local residents recounted that the peacocks were roaming near the shrine when they encountered the lethal transmission lines. Despite attempts to reach out to the electricity company and forest department, villagers claim no immediate response was received. Frustrated, villagers recorded a video of the scene and posted it on social media, drawing wide attention.
VS Dangi, the General Manager of the regional electricity company, admitted negligence on the part of officials and assured a thorough inquiry. The incident prompts renewed focus on wildlife protection, particularly for peacocks, which hold the revered status of India's national bird under the highest protection according to the Wildlife Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bengaluru Stampede: BCCI Ombudsman directs RCB, KSCA to file written replies to 'gross negligence' complaint
Negligence Leads to Tragic Electrocution: Farmer's Death Sparks Legal Action
Chhattisgarh Forest Department Withdraws Controversial Directive Amid Protests
UP cop suspended on corruption charges, 3 others for negligence of duty
Bengaluru Civic Agency Officers Suspended Over Caste Census Negligence