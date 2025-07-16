Tragic Peacock Fatalities in Madhya Pradesh: A Call for Accountability

Six peacocks tragically lost their lives in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district after coming in contact with high-voltage electricity lines, authorities confirmed on Wednesday. The incident occurred near a temple at Sirmati village, shedding light on potential negligence by officials.

Local residents recounted that the peacocks were roaming near the shrine when they encountered the lethal transmission lines. Despite attempts to reach out to the electricity company and forest department, villagers claim no immediate response was received. Frustrated, villagers recorded a video of the scene and posted it on social media, drawing wide attention.

VS Dangi, the General Manager of the regional electricity company, admitted negligence on the part of officials and assured a thorough inquiry. The incident prompts renewed focus on wildlife protection, particularly for peacocks, which hold the revered status of India's national bird under the highest protection according to the Wildlife Act.

