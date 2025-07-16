Iceland's Volcanic Eruption: Nature's Fiery Display

A volcanic eruption occurred on Wednesday in southwest Iceland, with live images revealing dramatic flows of glowing lava. This marks the latest in a series of outbreaks in the region, often termed as the land of ice and fire due to its glaciers and active volcanoes.

The eruption opened a fissure up to 1,000 meters in length on the Reykjanes peninsula, according to Iceland's meteorological office. While the eruption was relatively small and posed no immediate threat to infrastructure, it prompted evacuations at the Blue Lagoon and the town of Grindavik.

Flights at Keflavik airport remained unaffected, but experts warn that such eruptions may continue for decades. These fissure eruptions are known for lava flows emerging from long cracks rather than a single central crater.

(With inputs from agencies.)