Tragedy Strikes Assam: Landslide Claims Lives at Construction Site

A tragic landslide at a highway construction site in Assam's Dima Hasao district resulted in the deaths of two construction workers and left five others injured, officials reported on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near Hangrum village, Mahur, where heavy rains caused a large section of hillside to collapse onto the site. At least 10 workers are feared to be still trapped beneath the debris, spurring ongoing rescue operations.

Authorities have issued advisories recommending avoidance of the site. Efforts continue to remove the debris and ensure the safety of personnel amidst inclement weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)