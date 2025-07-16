Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Assam: Landslide Claims Lives at Construction Site

A devastating landslide at a highway construction site in Assam's Dima Hasao district claimed two lives and injured five. Heavy rains triggered the collapse, trapping at least 10 people under debris. Rescue operations are ongoing as authorities issue advisories, urging caution at the site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 16-07-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 19:53 IST
Tragedy Strikes Assam: Landslide Claims Lives at Construction Site
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic landslide at a highway construction site in Assam's Dima Hasao district resulted in the deaths of two construction workers and left five others injured, officials reported on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near Hangrum village, Mahur, where heavy rains caused a large section of hillside to collapse onto the site. At least 10 workers are feared to be still trapped beneath the debris, spurring ongoing rescue operations.

Authorities have issued advisories recommending avoidance of the site. Efforts continue to remove the debris and ensure the safety of personnel amidst inclement weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025