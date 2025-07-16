Left Menu

Managing Weekend Traffic: New System for Mullayanagiri

In Chikkamagaluru, authorities introduce a slot-based entry system to manage traffic congestion and environmental concerns at Mullayanagiri. Two daily slots for vehicles, parking initiatives, and a new online booking system are part of the strategy. Local residents receive special passes, and infrastructure enhancements are planned.

Updated: 16-07-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 22:18 IST
Managing Weekend Traffic: New System for Mullayanagiri
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to tackle weekend traffic congestion and environmental challenges, the Chikkamagaluru district administration unveiled a new slot-based vehicular entry system for the hill station of Mullayanagiri, Karnataka's tallest peak.

District Commissioner C N Meena Nagaraj disclosed to the press that vehicles can ascend in two daily time slots—6 am to noon and 1 pm to 6 pm—with a cap of 600 vehicles per slot. To alleviate descending traffic, a one-hour intermission between slots will be implemented. Additionally, parking facilities will be established at Seethalayyanagiri, promoting trekking or authorized jeep and Tata Tempo services for tourists.

As per the DC's announcement, an online vehicle pre-booking system is set to launch, albeit with suspensions during red alerts and religious events. Local religious participants will benefit from complimentary access. Over the past six months, the narrow ghat road to the peak handled approximately 2.5 lakh vehicles, underlining the urgency for regulation as highlighted by a recent geological study warning of landslide risks, especially on holiday weekends. Furthermore, efforts are ongoing to refurbish Seethalayyanagiri's public restrooms and establish a new food court model for vendors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

