Powerful 6.0 Quake Hits Alaska Peninsula

A magnitude 6 earthquake struck the Alaska Peninsula, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 10:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant earthquake with a magnitude of 6 rattled the Alaska Peninsula, according to reports by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) on Wednesday.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers, equivalent to 6.21 miles, bringing concern to the region that frequently experiences seismic activity.

Authorities are assessing the impact of the earthquake, as residents react to the surprise occurrence in an area that remains geologically active.

