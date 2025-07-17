Powerful 6.0 Quake Hits Alaska Peninsula

A significant earthquake with a magnitude of 6 rattled the Alaska Peninsula, according to reports by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) on Wednesday.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers, equivalent to 6.21 miles, bringing concern to the region that frequently experiences seismic activity.

Authorities are assessing the impact of the earthquake, as residents react to the surprise occurrence in an area that remains geologically active.

(With inputs from agencies.)