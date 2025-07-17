Left Menu

CRC Group Unveils Lavish Luxury with 'The PERIDONA' Project

Realty firm CRC Group plans to invest about Rs 1,500 crore in an ultra-luxury housing project in Greater Noida named 'The PERIDONA.' This seven-acre development will include 341 high-end units and aims to set a new benchmark for luxury living. It's part of CRC's expansion strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 14:56 IST
CRC Group Unveils Lavish Luxury with 'The PERIDONA' Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to enhance its property portfolio, CRC Group has announced a Rs 1,500 crore investment in a high-end housing project, 'The PERIDONA', in Greater Noida. The company revealed this at a press conference in Dubai, highlighting its ambitious expansion plans.

The development, nestled within Jaypee Greens Golf Course, will feature 341 exclusive units, including villas and duplex apartments. According to CRC Group Founder and CEO Kunal Bhalla, the project aims to provide international luxury standards and sustainable living options.

With a strong collaboration with Jaiprakash Associates Ltd and consulting from 50 industry leaders, this project is set to redefine luxury housing. CBRE's recent report underscores rising demand for luxury real estate in Delhi-NCR, making 'The PERIDONA' a timely addition to the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025