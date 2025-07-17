CRC Group Unveils Lavish Luxury with 'The PERIDONA' Project

In a significant move to enhance its property portfolio, CRC Group has announced a Rs 1,500 crore investment in a high-end housing project, 'The PERIDONA', in Greater Noida. The company revealed this at a press conference in Dubai, highlighting its ambitious expansion plans.

The development, nestled within Jaypee Greens Golf Course, will feature 341 exclusive units, including villas and duplex apartments. According to CRC Group Founder and CEO Kunal Bhalla, the project aims to provide international luxury standards and sustainable living options.

With a strong collaboration with Jaiprakash Associates Ltd and consulting from 50 industry leaders, this project is set to redefine luxury housing. CBRE's recent report underscores rising demand for luxury real estate in Delhi-NCR, making 'The PERIDONA' a timely addition to the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)