CRC Group Unveils Lavish Luxury with 'The PERIDONA' Project
Realty firm CRC Group plans to invest about Rs 1,500 crore in an ultra-luxury housing project in Greater Noida named 'The PERIDONA.' This seven-acre development will include 341 high-end units and aims to set a new benchmark for luxury living. It's part of CRC's expansion strategy.
In a significant move to enhance its property portfolio, CRC Group has announced a Rs 1,500 crore investment in a high-end housing project, 'The PERIDONA', in Greater Noida. The company revealed this at a press conference in Dubai, highlighting its ambitious expansion plans.
The development, nestled within Jaypee Greens Golf Course, will feature 341 exclusive units, including villas and duplex apartments. According to CRC Group Founder and CEO Kunal Bhalla, the project aims to provide international luxury standards and sustainable living options.
With a strong collaboration with Jaiprakash Associates Ltd and consulting from 50 industry leaders, this project is set to redefine luxury housing. CBRE's recent report underscores rising demand for luxury real estate in Delhi-NCR, making 'The PERIDONA' a timely addition to the market.
