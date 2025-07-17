Left Menu

Mumbai's Urban Transformation: Maharashtra's Ambitious Affordable Housing Plans

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announces ambitious housing projects in Mumbai, aiming to construct 35 lakh affordable homes to bring back Marathi-speaking families. Key developments include the Dharavi redevelopment and mill worker housing schemes, focusing on creating a 'smart Mumbai' and addressing housing needs for different communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 18:13 IST
Mumbai's Urban Transformation: Maharashtra's Ambitious Affordable Housing Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has unveiled a comprehensive plan to revitalize Mumbai's housing sector, aiming to enable Marathi-speaking families to return to the city's urban fold. Under his announcement, the government will construct 35 lakh affordable homes, investing Rs 70,000 crore to address the housing crisis faced by economically weaker sections.

In a historic move, projects like the Dharavi redevelopment are set to rehabilitate about 72,000 families, marking it as one of the largest slum redevelopment endeavors globally. This initiative is more than just infrastructure; it's a comprehensive effort to foster employment, education, healthcare, and social cohesion, according to Mr. Shinde.

Moreover, initiatives to cater to Mumbai's mill workers, such as a dedicated registration app and forthcoming affordable housing schemes, are underway. Shinde's tenure has also seen significant amendments to the BMC Act to expedite pending SRA projects. All these efforts are steering Mumbai towards becoming a 'smart city' while preserving the dream of a slum-free metropolis envisioned by Balasaheb Thackeray.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025