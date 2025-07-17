Mumbai's Urban Transformation: Maharashtra's Ambitious Affordable Housing Plans

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has unveiled a comprehensive plan to revitalize Mumbai's housing sector, aiming to enable Marathi-speaking families to return to the city's urban fold. Under his announcement, the government will construct 35 lakh affordable homes, investing Rs 70,000 crore to address the housing crisis faced by economically weaker sections.

In a historic move, projects like the Dharavi redevelopment are set to rehabilitate about 72,000 families, marking it as one of the largest slum redevelopment endeavors globally. This initiative is more than just infrastructure; it's a comprehensive effort to foster employment, education, healthcare, and social cohesion, according to Mr. Shinde.

Moreover, initiatives to cater to Mumbai's mill workers, such as a dedicated registration app and forthcoming affordable housing schemes, are underway. Shinde's tenure has also seen significant amendments to the BMC Act to expedite pending SRA projects. All these efforts are steering Mumbai towards becoming a 'smart city' while preserving the dream of a slum-free metropolis envisioned by Balasaheb Thackeray.

