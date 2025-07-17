Tragic Tree Trimming Incident Leaves Over Two Dozen Birds Dead in Thane

Reckless tree pruning in Thane, Maharashtra, left environmentalists and residents shocked as over two dozen birds, including sparrows and mynas, were found dead. The incident occurred when a residential society in Kasarvadavali area authorized a contractor to trim trees without regard for wildlife safety.

The Thane Municipal Corporation, while confirming permission was granted for controlled pruning, noted that safety protocols were violated during the process. Deputy Municipal Commissioner Madhukar Bodke declared the event not just a violation of regulations but an act of cruelty, promising legal ramifications for those responsible.

Civic authorities, alongside wildlife activists, rushed to the scene to rescue surviving birds and assess the tragedy. As the investigation unfolds, activists call for more stringent ecological assessments prior to any tree trimming endeavors. The forest department has taken the deceased birds for examination as legal proceedings against the accused get underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)