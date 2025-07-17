Jairampur's Clean Sweep: A Beacon in Urban Cleanliness

Jairampur, a town nestled in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district, has earned the prestigious title of 'Promising Swachh Shehar' in the Indian government's annual cleanliness survey. The accolade was announced during a ceremony in New Delhi, attended by President Droupadi Murmu and other dignitaries.

State Urban Affairs Minister Balo Raja and Urban Affairs Commissioner Vivek Pandey received the award, acknowledging the relentless dedication of Jairampur's urban local body, sanitation workers, and residents. This recognition marks a milestone in the state's urban development efforts as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission – Urban.

While Ahmedabad was crowned the cleanest big city, a newly categorized 'Super Swachh League Cities' emerged, including Indore, Surat, Navi Mumbai, and Vijayawada. Subsequent to the awards, Urban Development Ministers convened to discuss policy amendments, particularly for northeastern and hilly regions.