Yamuna Floodplain Projects Set to Transform Delhi Into Global Attraction
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar announced Thursday that the ongoing Yamuna floodplain restoration will soon position Delhi as a global destination.
He, along with his wife Sudesh Dhankhar, and Delhi's Lieutenant General V K Saxena, inspected the project's progress along the Yamuna floodplains, including the new green spaces being developed by the Delhi Development Authority. The Vice President commended the endeavors, specifically citing 'Yamuna Vatika' and 'Baansera'.
Baansera, notable as Delhi's inaugural Bamboo theme park, spans about 10 hectares. Delhi LG's commitment is hailed as pivotal in transforming the capital into a beacon of sustainability and heritage. The LG expressed gratitude for the Vice President's encouragement, emphasizing its role in motivating public involvement in heritage preservation.
