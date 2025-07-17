Left Menu

Yamuna Floodplain Projects Set to Transform Delhi Into Global Attraction

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar praised the Yamuna floodplain restoration as a future global attraction for Delhi, highlighting the potential transformation these projects promise. Alongside Delhi LG V K Saxena, he visited the Yamuna Vatika and Baansera, the city's first bamboo park. The developments aim for sustainability and heritage preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 21:20 IST
Yamuna Floodplain Projects Set to Transform Delhi Into Global Attraction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar announced Thursday that the ongoing Yamuna floodplain restoration will soon position Delhi as a global destination.

He, along with his wife Sudesh Dhankhar, and Delhi's Lieutenant General V K Saxena, inspected the project's progress along the Yamuna floodplains, including the new green spaces being developed by the Delhi Development Authority. The Vice President commended the endeavors, specifically citing 'Yamuna Vatika' and 'Baansera'.

Baansera, notable as Delhi's inaugural Bamboo theme park, spans about 10 hectares. Delhi LG's commitment is hailed as pivotal in transforming the capital into a beacon of sustainability and heritage. The LG expressed gratitude for the Vice President's encouragement, emphasizing its role in motivating public involvement in heritage preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025