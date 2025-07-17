India's Successful Launch of Prithvi-II and Agni-I Missiles
India successfully test fired its Prithvi-II and Agni-I short-range ballistic missiles from the Integrated Test Range off the Odisha Coast. The Strategic Forces Command oversaw these operations, which validated all operational and technical parameters.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore | Updated: 17-07-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 21:37 IST
- Country:
- India
India successfully launched its short-range ballistic missiles Prithvi-II and Agni-I from the Integrated Test Range situated off the Odisha Coast, defense sources revealed on Thursday.
With both launches overseen by the Strategic Forces Command, they successfully validated all operational and technical requirements, affirming India's advanced missile capabilities.
Agni-I was launched from Abdul Kalam island, while Prithvi-II followed from Launch Pad no-III at the ITR in Chandipur, marking a milestone in India's defense program.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US halts shipments of air defense missiles, munitions to Ukraine
Fallen Ukrainian Pilot Highlights Need for Air Defense Support
Italy's Defense Minister Warns of Potential Russian Threat to NATO
Italy's Strategic Balancing Act in NATO Defense Spending
Barbora Krejcikova Scrapes by in Wimbledon Title Defense