India's Successful Launch of Prithvi-II and Agni-I Missiles

India successfully test fired its Prithvi-II and Agni-I short-range ballistic missiles from the Integrated Test Range off the Odisha Coast. The Strategic Forces Command oversaw these operations, which validated all operational and technical parameters.

  Country:
  • India

India successfully launched its short-range ballistic missiles Prithvi-II and Agni-I from the Integrated Test Range situated off the Odisha Coast, defense sources revealed on Thursday.

With both launches overseen by the Strategic Forces Command, they successfully validated all operational and technical requirements, affirming India's advanced missile capabilities.

Agni-I was launched from Abdul Kalam island, while Prithvi-II followed from Launch Pad no-III at the ITR in Chandipur, marking a milestone in India's defense program.

