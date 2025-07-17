Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Unveils Major Development Boost in Chandauli

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announced plans to enhance Chandauli's development by creating an industrial belt and extending expressway projects. Key projects include Baba Keenaram Medical College and Varanasi Ring Road. The government approves significant infrastructural projects to improve connectivity within and beyond Chandauli.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandauli | Updated: 17-07-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 21:52 IST
In a significant announcement aimed at boosting employment and development in Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has revealed expansive plans. These include the creation of a vast industrial belt and extension of critical expressway projects, promising substantial economic growth.

During his visit to Chandauli, CM Adityanath engaged with party representatives and stressed the importance of providing employment opportunities for the youth. He proposed the establishment of an industrial belt over two to three thousand acres in the Naugarh region, aligning with his goal of work for every hand.

The infrastructure push also encompasses the operational Baba Keenaram Medical College and the development of the Varanasi Ring Road. The chief minister emphasized the completion of many projects, including the extension of the Purvanchal Expressway and the Greenfield Expressway connecting Varanasi and Kolkata, to bolster connectivity and growth.

