Delhi's Rise in Swachh Survekshan 2024-25: A Clean Sweep Victory

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has marked an impressive stride in urban sanitation, securing the 31st position in the 'Medium Cities' category of the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2024-25. This ranking reflects the city's intensified deep cleaning efforts and daily engagements to curb unauthorized waste dumping.

In this ninth edition, the world's largest urban sanitation survey, under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, drew participation from 4,589 Urban Local Bodies. This significant rise was seen from just 73 cities in its 2016 inception. The survey extended over diverse cities, now classified by population size from small to million-plus categories, and underscored sustainable practices.

Emphasizing themes like "Reduce, Recycle, and Reuse," the survey assesses cleanliness and sanitation efforts. According to the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, 14 crore people engaged through interactions and digital platforms, reflecting widespread involvement in India's cleanliness drive.

(With inputs from agencies.)