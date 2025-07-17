Massive Bird Casualties in Thane Due to Reckless Tree Pruning

In a shocking incident in Thane, reckless pruning of trees resulted in the death of over 45 birds and injured at least 28 more. The municipal corporation has lodged a police complaint against the residential society responsible, citing violations of safety protocols during the tree trimming process.

The incident appalled environmentalists and residents alike. The society, located in Thane's Kasarvadavali area, had municipal permission for pruning but failed to conduct the activity responsibly, resulting in significant ecological damage. Bird species such as cattle egrets, egrets, sparrows, mynas, and bulbuls suffered as their nests were destroyed.

Outraged by this negligence, civic officials and wildlife activists are now calling for stricter controls and mandatory ecological assessments before any tree trimming activities. The incident has sparked a debate on balancing urban cleanliness with ecological mindfulness, underscoring the need for more responsible environmental stewardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)