Uttar Pradesh Cities Shine in Swachh Survekshan 2024-25

In a remarkable achievement, Uttar Pradesh's capital, Lucknow, has clinched the third position among cities with populations over a million, while Prayagraj emerged as the Cleanest Ganga City in the latest Swachh Survekshan.

Lucknow became the state's pioneer 7-star Garbage Free City, marking an impressive feat in the 2024-25 survey. Gorakhpur celebrated double success, ranking third in the Safai Mitra category and fourth in the 3 to 10 lakh population range.

Agra was acknowledged as Uttar Pradesh's Emerging Clean City, ranking 10th nationally, as Moradabad secured 10th place among cities in the 3 to 10 lakh category. State Urban Development Minister A K Sharma attributed this outstanding performance to concerted efforts under the Yogi Adityanath regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)