Uttar Pradesh Cities Shine in Swachh Survekshan 2024-25
Uttar Pradesh sees impressive rankings in the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25, with Lucknow and Prayagraj earning top spots as urban and Ganga cleanest cities, respectively. Gorakhpur and Agra make significant strides, reflecting the state’s commitment to improving urban cleanliness and health under the Yogi Adityanath government's leadership.
In a remarkable achievement, Uttar Pradesh's capital, Lucknow, has clinched the third position among cities with populations over a million, while Prayagraj emerged as the Cleanest Ganga City in the latest Swachh Survekshan.
Lucknow became the state's pioneer 7-star Garbage Free City, marking an impressive feat in the 2024-25 survey. Gorakhpur celebrated double success, ranking third in the Safai Mitra category and fourth in the 3 to 10 lakh population range.
Agra was acknowledged as Uttar Pradesh's Emerging Clean City, ranking 10th nationally, as Moradabad secured 10th place among cities in the 3 to 10 lakh category. State Urban Development Minister A K Sharma attributed this outstanding performance to concerted efforts under the Yogi Adityanath regime.
