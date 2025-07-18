Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Cities Shine in Swachh Survekshan 2024-25

Uttar Pradesh sees impressive rankings in the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25, with Lucknow and Prayagraj earning top spots as urban and Ganga cleanest cities, respectively. Gorakhpur and Agra make significant strides, reflecting the state’s commitment to improving urban cleanliness and health under the Yogi Adityanath government's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 18-07-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 00:13 IST
Uttar Pradesh Cities Shine in Swachh Survekshan 2024-25
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable achievement, Uttar Pradesh's capital, Lucknow, has clinched the third position among cities with populations over a million, while Prayagraj emerged as the Cleanest Ganga City in the latest Swachh Survekshan.

Lucknow became the state's pioneer 7-star Garbage Free City, marking an impressive feat in the 2024-25 survey. Gorakhpur celebrated double success, ranking third in the Safai Mitra category and fourth in the 3 to 10 lakh population range.

Agra was acknowledged as Uttar Pradesh's Emerging Clean City, ranking 10th nationally, as Moradabad secured 10th place among cities in the 3 to 10 lakh category. State Urban Development Minister A K Sharma attributed this outstanding performance to concerted efforts under the Yogi Adityanath regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025