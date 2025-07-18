Left Menu

North Carolina Battles Tropical Storm Chantal Aftermath

North Carolina has declared a state of emergency after Tropical Storm Chantal caused severe damage and fatalities. The storm disrupted local recovery efforts, leading to record-breaking floods and a water crisis. Federal aid is being sought as the state grapples with the consequences.

  • Country:
  • United States

North Carolina has declared a state of emergency following the devastating impact of Tropical Storm Chantal, which has resulted in six confirmed deaths and widespread damage due to record-breaking floods. Gov. Josh Stein revealed that the state is seeking federal aid to support its overwhelmed response teams.

The storm's aftermath has left significant damage, particularly in central North Carolina, where rivers reached unprecedented levels, affecting water systems and isolating communities. In areas like Durham, Raleigh, and Chapel Hill, severe flooding has displaced many residents and severely impacted local businesses.

Tragic incidents include multiple fatalities, with emergency teams tirelessly rescuing individuals trapped by rising waters. Local law enforcement has coordinated extensive rescue operations, including over 80 water rescues in Durham alone, as officials work to address the ongoing crisis.

