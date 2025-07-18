Left Menu

Louisiana Halts USD 3 Billion Coastal Restoration Project

Louisiana has ceased a USD 3 billion coastal restoration project, funded by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill settlement. The Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion Project aimed to combat sea level rise and erosion on the Gulf Coast. Republican Gov. Jeff Landry opposed it, citing potential harm to local fisheries, and ongoing litigation stalled its progression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Neworleans | Updated: 18-07-2025 01:42 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 01:42 IST
Louisiana Halts USD 3 Billion Coastal Restoration Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Louisiana has officially stopped a USD 3 billion coastal restoration project funded by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill settlement, according to state and federal agencies.

The Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion Project was designed to restore more than 20 square miles of land in southeast Louisiana to counter sea level rise and erosion along the Gulf Coast. Conservation advocates hailed it as a science-based solution to address climate change impacts in a state losing a football field of land every 100 minutes.

However, Republican Gov. Jeff Landry opposed the project, arguing it would harm local oystermen and the fishing industry. The Louisiana Trustee Implementation Group, managing the settlement funds, cited ongoing litigation and the suspension of a federal permit as reasons for declaring the project ''no longer viable.'' Louisiana's Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority confirmed the project's cancellation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025