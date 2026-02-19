Left Menu

Sunderbans Faces Coastal Erosion Crisis: NGT Forms Expert Panel

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has formed a three-member committee to develop a comprehensive plan to address coastal erosion in the Sunderbans, West Bengal. The move follows reports highlighting significant land loss and the inadequacy of current measures, urging a detailed strategy to protect the mangrove forests and surrounding coasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 17:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has announced the formation of a three-member panel tasked with drafting a detailed plan to combat coastal erosion in the Sunderbans, West Bengal. This decision comes on the heels of alarming reports detailing the severe erosion of this ecologically fragile area.

The tribunal's order, dated February 17, emphasized that previous measures have been insufficient, urging the adoption of a more holistic strategy. The committee will be composed of high-ranking officials, including the Director General of Forests, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests of West Bengal, and a representative from the Bhubaneshwar office of the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change.

The panel will gather necessary data and propose actionable solutions for enhancing mangrove coverage and preventing land loss. Their findings are expected within six months. The NGT's proactive stance follows a report that the Indian Sunderbans lost over 250 square kilometers of land between 1969 and 2019, highlighting the urgency of this environmental challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

