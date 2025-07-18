South Korea Deluge: Thousands Displaced and Multiple Fatalities

Heavy rainfall in South Korea has forced over 5,000 residents into emergency shelters, as the relentless downpour continues to wreak havoc for a third day. The extreme weather has led to the deaths of at least four individuals and caused significant damage to property and infrastructure, according to the safety ministry.

Particularly hard hit was the southern city of Gwangju, recording an unprecedented 400 millimeters (16 inches) of rain within 24 hours. Tragedy struck with victims trapped in submerged vehicles and another losing their life in a flooded basement in South Chungcheong province.

A dire incident also saw a driver killed after a roadside wall collapsed on a moving car in Osan, located south of Seoul. Amid increasing concerns, President Lee Jae Myung plans an emergency meeting to bolster the nation's disaster response efforts on Friday.