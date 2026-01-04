Swift Action: Emergency Car Birth Saves Lives

A swift response by the medical team at VPS Lakeshore Hospital led to the successful delivery of a baby boy inside a car. The 21-year-old mother, who had traveled from Kannur for a wedding in Aroor, experienced advanced labor upon reaching the hospital's emergency entrance.

Emergency physician Dr. Adil Ashraf immediately attended to the patient without moving her inside, as the baby was already crowning. This decisive action prevented potential complications and ensured the safety of both the mother and the newborn.

After the delivery, both were moved for further care. Hospital authorities confirmed that the mother and child are stable and doing well. A family member expressed gratitude for the medical team's timely intervention that preserved their lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)