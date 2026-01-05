Revisiting India's Emergency: Shah Commission Reports and KGB Revelations

In a groundbreaking publication, Dr. Goverdhan Prasad Atal has brought forth 'Shah Commission of Inquiry Reports and KGB Spy Revelations on India', a book that delves deep into one of the most controversial epochs of Indian democracy: the Emergency period from 1975 to 1977.

The book is unprecedented for publishing the complete and unabridged Shah Commission Reports, which detail the government excesses during the Emergency. These reports have been highly sought after but remained inaccessible until now. The release comes after numerous legislative calls for transparency and highlights forced sterilizations, demolitions, unlawful arrests, and media suppression.

Additionally, the inclusion of KGB spy reports reveals foreign intelligence activities and political manipulation during the Cold War. Dr. Atal's book is a rallying call for revisiting democratic accountability, urging renewed public discourse on the era's impacts. Available on major platforms, it stands as a must-read for those engaged in Indian politics.

