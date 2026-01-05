Left Menu

Revisiting India's Emergency: Shah Commission Reports and KGB Revelations

Dr. Goverdhan Prasad Atal's latest book unveils the full Shah Commission Reports and startling KGB revelations, shedding light on India's contentious Emergency period. This comprehensive account builds a new narrative, urging debates on democracy and accountability, and serves as an essential resource for policymakers, journalists, and politically conscious citizens.

New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 16:44 IST
Book Release Highlights Untold Truths of Emergency Era and KGB Revelations on India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking publication, Dr. Goverdhan Prasad Atal has brought forth 'Shah Commission of Inquiry Reports and KGB Spy Revelations on India', a book that delves deep into one of the most controversial epochs of Indian democracy: the Emergency period from 1975 to 1977.

The book is unprecedented for publishing the complete and unabridged Shah Commission Reports, which detail the government excesses during the Emergency. These reports have been highly sought after but remained inaccessible until now. The release comes after numerous legislative calls for transparency and highlights forced sterilizations, demolitions, unlawful arrests, and media suppression.

Additionally, the inclusion of KGB spy reports reveals foreign intelligence activities and political manipulation during the Cold War. Dr. Atal's book is a rallying call for revisiting democratic accountability, urging renewed public discourse on the era's impacts. Available on major platforms, it stands as a must-read for those engaged in Indian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

