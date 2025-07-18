Modi Unveils Rs 7,200 Crore Development Projects in Bihar

In a significant push towards regional development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated a slew of projects in Bihar's East Champaran district, amounting to over Rs 7,200 crore, focusing primarily on the rail, road, and fisheries sectors.

The prime minister's agenda included the launch of multiple new Amrit Bharat trains and the dedication of crucial rail infrastructure projects like automatic signaling systems, aimed at increasing travel efficiency across the region. These ventures are integral to Modi's vision of a modern railway network.

Complementing the railway advancements, Modi laid the foundation for pivotal road projects to strengthen connectivity and reduce travel time, including the 4-laning of critical highways. Additionally, the prime minister launched initiatives to boost the fisheries sector and enhance livelihood opportunities through self-help groups and housing schemes for the rural populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)