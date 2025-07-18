Left Menu

Modi Unveils Rs 7,200 Crore Development Projects in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated several development projects worth over Rs 7,200 crore in Bihar's East Champaran district, spanning rail, road, and fisheries sectors. Key initiatives included the launch of new trains, road infrastructure investments, fisheries projects, and support for self-help groups, underscoring a commitment to regional growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Motihari | Updated: 18-07-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 12:42 IST
Modi Unveils Rs 7,200 Crore Development Projects in Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant push towards regional development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated a slew of projects in Bihar's East Champaran district, amounting to over Rs 7,200 crore, focusing primarily on the rail, road, and fisheries sectors.

The prime minister's agenda included the launch of multiple new Amrit Bharat trains and the dedication of crucial rail infrastructure projects like automatic signaling systems, aimed at increasing travel efficiency across the region. These ventures are integral to Modi's vision of a modern railway network.

Complementing the railway advancements, Modi laid the foundation for pivotal road projects to strengthen connectivity and reduce travel time, including the 4-laning of critical highways. Additionally, the prime minister launched initiatives to boost the fisheries sector and enhance livelihood opportunities through self-help groups and housing schemes for the rural populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025