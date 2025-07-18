Fadnavis Vows a Modern, Inclusive Mumbai Amidst Civic Challenges

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, has assured steps to enhance Mumbai into a progressive and inclusive metropolis. Emphasizing unity, he dismissed claims of efforts to detach Mumbai from Maharashtra as elections near.

Fadnavis revealed plans for modernizing Mumbai's public transport. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw promised an upgrade of the city's suburban trains to air-conditioned ones with doors. The ongoing debate around land allotment to Adani for the Dharavi redevelopment project was addressed, highlighting the state's partnership through a special purpose vehicle.

The Dharavi project aims to rehabilitate residents and energize the local economy, with artisans receiving tax holidays. Additionally, efforts to consolidate housing and public transport continue. By 2030, half the state's energy would be derived from renewable sources, signaling a green future.