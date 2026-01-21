Left Menu

Adani Group's $66 Billion Boost for Maharashtra: A New Era of Infrastructure

The Adani Group announced a significant $66 billion investment in Maharashtra at the World Economic Forum. This encompasses sectors like aviation, clean energy, and urban redevelopment, highlighting a strategic shift towards integrated, future-ready platforms. Key projects include the Dharavi redevelopment and Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 21-01-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 20:36 IST
Adani Group's $66 Billion Boost for Maharashtra: A New Era of Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

At the 56th World Economic Forum in Davos, the Adani Group unveiled a sweeping $66 billion investment plan for Maharashtra, marking a pivotal step in the state's infrastructure-led growth strategy.

Focusing on sectors such as aviation, clean energy, urban redevelopment, and digital infrastructure, the conglomerate's portfolio reflects a strategic shift towards future-ready, integrated platforms that align with India's national priorities. Highlight projects include the transformative Dharavi redevelopment and the operational Navi Mumbai International Airport.

These investments are aimed at infrastructure scale with a focus on sustainability and technology-led inclusion, reinforcing Adani Group's commitment to India's economic growth in alignment with global opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Soars on Greenland Framework and Tariff Victory

Wall Street Soars on Greenland Framework and Tariff Victory

 Global
2
MSD and CEPI Join Forces to Enhance Ebola Vaccine

MSD and CEPI Join Forces to Enhance Ebola Vaccine

 Global
3
Lemonade Slashes Insurance Rates for Tesla's Self-Driving Tech Users

Lemonade Slashes Insurance Rates for Tesla's Self-Driving Tech Users

 Global
4
Putin Pledges Frozen Assets to Rebuild Ukraine

Putin Pledges Frozen Assets to Rebuild Ukraine

 Russian Federation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026