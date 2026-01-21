Adani Group's $66 Billion Boost for Maharashtra: A New Era of Infrastructure

At the 56th World Economic Forum in Davos, the Adani Group unveiled a sweeping $66 billion investment plan for Maharashtra, marking a pivotal step in the state's infrastructure-led growth strategy.

Focusing on sectors such as aviation, clean energy, urban redevelopment, and digital infrastructure, the conglomerate's portfolio reflects a strategic shift towards future-ready, integrated platforms that align with India's national priorities. Highlight projects include the transformative Dharavi redevelopment and the operational Navi Mumbai International Airport.

These investments are aimed at infrastructure scale with a focus on sustainability and technology-led inclusion, reinforcing Adani Group's commitment to India's economic growth in alignment with global opportunities.

