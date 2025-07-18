Left Menu

Modi's Mega Push: Transforming Bengal with Rs 5,400 Crore Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched development projects worth Rs 5,400 crore in West Bengal, focusing on infrastructure, connectivity, and clean energy. Key initiatives include the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project and 'One Nation, One Gas Grid', enhancing rail and gas connectivity, and promoting industrial growth in the region.

Durgapur | Updated: 18-07-2025 17:55 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on an ambitious developmental journey in West Bengal on Friday, unveiling projects valuing Rs 5,400 crore. The new initiatives span across oil and gas, power, rail, and road sectors, focusing on bolstering infrastructure, enhancing connectivity, and promoting clean energy solutions in the state.

Speaking at a program in the industrial town of Durgapur, Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's vision of becoming a developed nation. He emphasized that the ongoing transformation of infrastructure is pivotal to achieving this goal, spotlighting India's national resolve and global discussions around its developmental ambitions.

Among the highlights was the dedication of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project aimed at ensuring equitable energy access. Additionally, new railway projects, gas distribution networks, and the Udaan aviation scheme promise to benefit industry and consumers, reinforcing Modi's 'Make in India, Make for the World' ethos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

