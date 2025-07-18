Left Menu

Deluge Threatens Pilgrimage and Transport in Himachal Pradesh

Incessant rains in Himachal Pradesh have disrupted the Kinnar Kailash Yatra and blocked numerous roads, including the Manali-Leh highway. The state faces extensive damage due to flash floods, cloudbursts, and landslides. Relief efforts are ongoing as officials aim to restore transport routes for local farmers and horticulturists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 18-07-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 20:45 IST
Deluge Threatens Pilgrimage and Transport in Himachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Incessant rain has brought life to a standstill in Himachal Pradesh, causing the suspension of the Kinnar Kailash Yatra and blocking major roads, including the Manali-Leh highway. As of Friday, the deluge has led to the closure of 250 roads across the state, with significant impacts reported in Mandi, Sirmaur, and Kullu districts.

The inclement weather has triggered 31 flash floods, 22 cloudbursts, and 19 landslides, with losses estimated at Rs 1,220 crore. The State Emergency Operation Centre reported 112 deaths, 199 injuries, and 35 missing persons since the onset of the monsoon. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is coordinating relief efforts to ensure the rehabilitation of affected residents.

The government prioritizes reopening access to disaster-hit regions to support local farmers and horticulturists in transporting their produce. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri announced the resumption of mini bus services in Seraj. Meanwhile, an orange alert remains in effect as the state braces for more heavy rainfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025