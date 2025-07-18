Deluge Threatens Pilgrimage and Transport in Himachal Pradesh

Incessant rain has brought life to a standstill in Himachal Pradesh, causing the suspension of the Kinnar Kailash Yatra and blocking major roads, including the Manali-Leh highway. As of Friday, the deluge has led to the closure of 250 roads across the state, with significant impacts reported in Mandi, Sirmaur, and Kullu districts.

The inclement weather has triggered 31 flash floods, 22 cloudbursts, and 19 landslides, with losses estimated at Rs 1,220 crore. The State Emergency Operation Centre reported 112 deaths, 199 injuries, and 35 missing persons since the onset of the monsoon. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is coordinating relief efforts to ensure the rehabilitation of affected residents.

The government prioritizes reopening access to disaster-hit regions to support local farmers and horticulturists in transporting their produce. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri announced the resumption of mini bus services in Seraj. Meanwhile, an orange alert remains in effect as the state braces for more heavy rainfall.

