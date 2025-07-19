Andhra Pradesh Pioneers Green Hydrogen Revolution

The Green Hydrogen Summit-2025 was inaugurated at SRM University in Andhra Pradesh by the Chief Minister, Sri Nara Chandrababu Naidu. The event brought together governmental bodies, researchers, and industry leaders to tackle clean energy transitions.

In his speech, Naidu highlighted Andhra Pradesh's unprecedented investment in green hydrogen, projecting the state as a leader in this sector. He announced Amaravati as 'Green Hydrogen Valley' and emphasized generating employment through green initiatives.

Dr. V K Saraswat of NITI Aayog and other dignitaries underscored green hydrogen's role in India's sustainable future. Key collaborations with educational institutions and the launch of an Innovation Centre aim to make Andhra Pradesh a hub for hydrogen technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)