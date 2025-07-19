Left Menu

Landslide Chaos: Arunachal's Lifeline Roads Severed Amid Incessant Rains

Continuous rains in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Siang district have disrupted surface transportation, causing severe blockages on the Aalo-Likabali road due to landslides. The National Highways Authority is working to clear debris. State officials have urged caution, noting significant impacts across districts due to monsoon rains and landslides.

Heavy rains in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Siang district have led to significant transport disruptions, with roads blocked by landslides, officials reported.

The critical Aalo-Likabali road, a key artery for several districts, has been obstructed by debris, according to Likabali additional deputy commissioner Mokar Riba.

Efforts by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd to clear the route continue, hampered by relentless downpours. Authorities have urged residents to avoid nighttime travel amidst the hazardous conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

