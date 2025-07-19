Landslide Chaos: Arunachal's Lifeline Roads Severed Amid Incessant Rains

Heavy rains in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Siang district have led to significant transport disruptions, with roads blocked by landslides, officials reported.

The critical Aalo-Likabali road, a key artery for several districts, has been obstructed by debris, according to Likabali additional deputy commissioner Mokar Riba.

Efforts by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd to clear the route continue, hampered by relentless downpours. Authorities have urged residents to avoid nighttime travel amidst the hazardous conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)