Tragedy Strikes on Santa Monica Boulevard: Vehicle Plows into Nightclub Crowd

A devastating incident unfolded early Saturday along Santa Monica Boulevard in East Hollywood, Los Angeles, when a vehicle rammed into a crowd waiting to enter a nightclub, injuring 30 individuals.

According to Capt Adam Van Gerpen of the Los Angeles City Fire Department, the victims were rapidly transported to local hospitals and trauma centers, with at least three being critically injured. The chaotic scene was exacerbated by the Nissan Versa that struck not only the crowd but also a nearby taco truck and valet stand.

The situation turned more alarming when a gunshot wound was discovered on one of the victims. The LAPD has launched a comprehensive investigation into the crash, as the nightclub patrons and staff quickly mobilized to aid the injured before emergency services arrived.

