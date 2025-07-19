Left Menu

Tragic Toll: Monsoon Claiming Lives Across Punjab

Rain-related incidents in Pakistan's Punjab have led to the deaths of at least 11 people, increasing the province's toll to 120 over three weeks. Nationwide, the death toll exceeds 180. Rescue operations continue, and reconstruction efforts are underway following severe monsoon damage.

Updated: 19-07-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 20:24 IST
In a series of devastating rain-related incidents across Pakistan's Punjab province, at least 11 more individuals lost their lives on Saturday, bringing the three-week provincial death toll to 120, authorities confirmed.

Since June 26, when the monsoon season began, over 180 people have died countrywide due to relentless rains. The destruction includes the collapse of 369 buildings in Punjab alone, leading to numerous casualties, according to Dr. Rizwan Naseer of Rescue 1122.

Efforts to rebuild are underway, particularly at Mandi Bahauddin district jail, where flooding caused a wall to collapse, necessitating the relocation of approximately 700 inmates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

