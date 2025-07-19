Left Menu

Karnataka Plans Major Overhaul with Proposed City Corporations in Greater Bengaluru

The Karnataka government intends to create five city corporations within the 'Greater Bengaluru Area' as part of a larger urban governance overhaul enabled by the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024. The public is invited to submit their suggestions or objections regarding this proposal, which aims to better manage the city's growing needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-07-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 21:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has unveiled a strategic plan to establish five new city corporations within the 'Greater Bengaluru Area' as part of an urban governance overhaul. This proposal, aimed at better managing urban growth and catering to local needs, is now open for public input for the next 30 days.

The five newly proposed city corporations are Bengaluru West City Corporation, Bengaluru South City Corporation, Bengaluru North City Corporation, Bengaluru East City Corporation, and Bengaluru Central City Corporation. The initiative is backed by the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024, which allows for up to seven city corporations to be established.

The act proposes not just a structural change in urban management but also the formation of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) for enhanced coordination. Led by the chief minister as an ex-officio chairperson, the GBA looks to streamline administrative processes, including the appointment of a Mayor and Deputy Mayor for specifically outlined terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

