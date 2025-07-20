Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Halong Bay Boat Accident Amid Typhoon Threat

A tragic boat accident in Vietnam's Halong Bay claimed at least 38 lives, with several tourists still missing. As rescuers intensify search efforts, they also brace for incoming Typhoon Wipha. The capsized boat carried 48 tourists and five crew members, becoming one of the worst incidents in years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 09:54 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Halong Bay Boat Accident Amid Typhoon Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic incident unfolded in Halong Bay, Vietnam, claiming 38 lives as a tourist boat capsized amid adverse weather conditions. The accident, which occurred on a Saturday afternoon, involved 48 tourists and five crew members and is considered one of the worst boating disasters in recent times in this famed tourist destination.

The Vietnam government confirmed the death toll and reported that 10 individuals were rescued. As search and rescue operations continue, authorities are contending with impending Typhoon Wipha, further complicating their efforts.

Halong Bay, known for its popularity among tourists, witnessed a similar tragedy in 2011. Rescuers, including divers and navy personnel, are working diligently to locate the missing individuals despite challenging weather conditions.

TRENDING

1
Air Defense Foils Drone Attack on Moscow

Air Defense Foils Drone Attack on Moscow

 Russia
2
Tragedy on Wheels: A Global Look at Vehicle-Ramming Incidents

Tragedy on Wheels: A Global Look at Vehicle-Ramming Incidents

 Global
3
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025