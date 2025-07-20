Tragedy Strikes: Halong Bay Boat Accident Amid Typhoon Threat

A tragic incident unfolded in Halong Bay, Vietnam, claiming 38 lives as a tourist boat capsized amid adverse weather conditions. The accident, which occurred on a Saturday afternoon, involved 48 tourists and five crew members and is considered one of the worst boating disasters in recent times in this famed tourist destination.

The Vietnam government confirmed the death toll and reported that 10 individuals were rescued. As search and rescue operations continue, authorities are contending with impending Typhoon Wipha, further complicating their efforts.

Halong Bay, known for its popularity among tourists, witnessed a similar tragedy in 2011. Rescuers, including divers and navy personnel, are working diligently to locate the missing individuals despite challenging weather conditions.