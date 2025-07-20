Deadly Downpour: South Korea's Torrential Tragedy
Torrential rains in South Korea have caused 14 deaths and left 12 missing. The heavy rain triggered landslides and flash floods, leading to dozens of evacuations. Regions like Sancheong and Gapyeong were particularly affected. The intense rainfall has now ceased, offering some relief to the nation.
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea has been battered by torrential rains over the past five days, resulting in the tragic deaths of 14 individuals, with 12 people still unaccounted for, according to government reports released on Sunday.
An individual was killed on Sunday after their residence collapsed due to the intense rainfall, while another met a similar fate, swept away by a swollen stream in Gapyeong, as confirmed by the Ministry of Interior and Safety.
The southern town of Sancheong experienced significant devastation on Saturday, with eight lives lost and six people missing due to landslides, house collapses, and flash floods following the deluge. With the downpours ceasing by Sunday morning, approximately 3,840 evacuees are hoping to return home.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Relentless Rains Wreak Havoc in Nagaland: Landslides and Flooding Paralyze Kohima and Dimapur
Heavy Rains and Landslides in Uttarakhand: Alerts and Disruptions
Himachal Pradesh Monsoon Havoc: Landslides, Flash Floods, and Cloudbursts Take Toll
Uttarakhand Braces for More Rain and Landslides Amid Crisis
Heroic Efforts Amidst Landslides: Chamoli Police & Home Guard Respond to Heavy Rains