Monsoon Mayhem: Pakistan Faces Rising Death Toll and Widespread Destruction
The monsoon rains in Pakistan have resulted in over 200 deaths, with significant destruction across provinces. Punjab is the hardest hit, prompting a rain emergency. Flash floods and severe weather continue to impact the country, causing damage to property and both human and animal casualties.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Unrelenting monsoon rains have claimed over 200 lives in Pakistan, as per the latest figures from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). With rains triggering flash floods primarily in the northwest, the country grapples with an escalating crisis.
Punjab, the eastern province, faces the brunt of the disaster, prompting local authorities to declare a rain emergency and enact bans on activities like swimming in natural water bodies. The province accounts for the majority of recorded fatalities and injuries.
Meanwhile, scattered rainfall continues to batter various regions, exacerbating the dire situation across the nation. The National Weather Forecasting Centre warns of further downpours and advises caution amid the persistent extreme weather.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- monsoon
- Pakistan
- NDMA
- Punjab
- flash floods
- disaster
- rainfall
- weather
- emergency
- destruction
ALSO READ
Heavy rainfall triggers severe waterlogging in MP's Sheopur; vehicles submerged, locals affected
Devastating Flash Floods in Central Texas: Tragedy at Summer Camp
Deadly Texas Flash Floods: A Call for Better Alert Systems
Tragedy in Texas: Flash Floods Devastate Camp and Community
Tragedy Strikes at Texas Summer Camp Amid Flash Floods