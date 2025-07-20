Left Menu

Monsoon Mayhem: Pakistan Faces Rising Death Toll and Widespread Destruction

The monsoon rains in Pakistan have resulted in over 200 deaths, with significant destruction across provinces. Punjab is the hardest hit, prompting a rain emergency. Flash floods and severe weather continue to impact the country, causing damage to property and both human and animal casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 20-07-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 11:22 IST
Monsoon Mayhem: Pakistan Faces Rising Death Toll and Widespread Destruction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Unrelenting monsoon rains have claimed over 200 lives in Pakistan, as per the latest figures from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). With rains triggering flash floods primarily in the northwest, the country grapples with an escalating crisis.

Punjab, the eastern province, faces the brunt of the disaster, prompting local authorities to declare a rain emergency and enact bans on activities like swimming in natural water bodies. The province accounts for the majority of recorded fatalities and injuries.

Meanwhile, scattered rainfall continues to batter various regions, exacerbating the dire situation across the nation. The National Weather Forecasting Centre warns of further downpours and advises caution amid the persistent extreme weather.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Air Defense Foils Drone Attack on Moscow

Air Defense Foils Drone Attack on Moscow

 Russia
2
Tragedy on Wheels: A Global Look at Vehicle-Ramming Incidents

Tragedy on Wheels: A Global Look at Vehicle-Ramming Incidents

 Global
3
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025