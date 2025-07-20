Monsoon Mayhem: Pakistan Faces Rising Death Toll and Widespread Destruction

Unrelenting monsoon rains have claimed over 200 lives in Pakistan, as per the latest figures from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). With rains triggering flash floods primarily in the northwest, the country grapples with an escalating crisis.

Punjab, the eastern province, faces the brunt of the disaster, prompting local authorities to declare a rain emergency and enact bans on activities like swimming in natural water bodies. The province accounts for the majority of recorded fatalities and injuries.

Meanwhile, scattered rainfall continues to batter various regions, exacerbating the dire situation across the nation. The National Weather Forecasting Centre warns of further downpours and advises caution amid the persistent extreme weather.

(With inputs from agencies.)