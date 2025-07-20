Left Menu

Twin Quakes Rattle Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre has issued a warning for Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula following two significant earthquakes, with magnitudes of 7.4 and 6.7, striking the region. The larger quake occurred 144 kilometers east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and was at a depth of 20 kilometers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 20-07-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 13:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued an alert for Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula after two earthquakes, the largest measuring 7.4 in magnitude, hit the region on Sunday.

The most substantial quake took place at a depth of 20 kilometers and was situated 144 kilometers east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, home to 180,000 residents.

Minutes earlier, a 6.7 magnitude quake was recorded nearby, prompting the warning.

