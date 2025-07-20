Twin Quakes Rattle Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued an alert for Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula after two earthquakes, the largest measuring 7.4 in magnitude, hit the region on Sunday.

The most substantial quake took place at a depth of 20 kilometers and was situated 144 kilometers east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, home to 180,000 residents.

Minutes earlier, a 6.7 magnitude quake was recorded nearby, prompting the warning.