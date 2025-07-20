Nature's Microbial Shield: A Scientist's Call to Reconnect

In a thought-provoking perspective, celebrated scientist Ajai Kumar Sonkar has urged individuals to reconnect with natural elements like soil, rivers, and fresh air to boost their immune systems against future pandemics such as Covid-19.

Sonkar, known globally for his innovative work in pearl-making techniques through tissue culture, shared his insights in an exclusive interview with PTI. He likened the human body's interaction with nature to a mobile phone's need for regular software updates, highlighting the necessity of microbial exposure for immune health.

Sonkar emphasized that the modern 'hyper-clean' lifestyle strips away vital microbial contact, leading to weaker immunity. He advocates viewing the Ganga River as a natural protective system, emphasizing the need for a balanced approach to prevention, beyond just vaccinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)