Nature's Microbial Shield: A Scientist's Call to Reconnect

Renowned scientist Ajai Kumar Sonkar advocates reconnecting with nature to boost human immunity against pandemics. Highlighting the comparison of the immune system to software updates in mobile phones, Sonkar emphasizes the benefits of natural elements and warns against 'microbial amnesia' caused by overly sterile environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 13:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a thought-provoking perspective, celebrated scientist Ajai Kumar Sonkar has urged individuals to reconnect with natural elements like soil, rivers, and fresh air to boost their immune systems against future pandemics such as Covid-19.

Sonkar, known globally for his innovative work in pearl-making techniques through tissue culture, shared his insights in an exclusive interview with PTI. He likened the human body's interaction with nature to a mobile phone's need for regular software updates, highlighting the necessity of microbial exposure for immune health.

Sonkar emphasized that the modern 'hyper-clean' lifestyle strips away vital microbial contact, leading to weaker immunity. He advocates viewing the Ganga River as a natural protective system, emphasizing the need for a balanced approach to prevention, beyond just vaccinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

