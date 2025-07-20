Quake Shakes Kamchatka: No Tsunami Threat Anymore

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre has declared that there is no longer a threat of tsunami waves impacting Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula following a series of powerful quakes in the surrounding sea on Sunday. The largest of these, with a magnitude of 7.4, initially raised concerns.

Situated at a depth of 20 kilometers, the largest quake struck 144 kilometers east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a city home to 180,000 people, as reported by the US Geological Survey. The region experienced additional sizable tremors both before and after the main quake.

Despite initial warnings of significant tsunami waves, both the PTWC and Russia's Emergencies Ministry have retracted their warnings, emphasizing the absence of immediate damage reports or casualty concerns. The ministry has indicated no current plans for evacuation.

(With inputs from agencies.)