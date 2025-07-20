Typhoon Wipha Strikes Southern China
Typhoon Wipha hit Taishan city in Guangdong, China on Sunday evening, reported state media CCTV. It weakened to a severe tropical storm shortly after making landfall, with maximum wind speeds clocking in at 30 meters per second by 6 p.m.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 20-07-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 15:44 IST
- Country:
- China
Typhoon Wipha made its anticipated landfall on the shores of Taishan city in China's southern Guangdong province at approximately 5:50 p.m. local time on Sunday, as reported by state-run broadcaster CCTV.
Shortly after making landfall, the typhoon weakened to a severe tropical storm, CCTV confirmed. By 6 p.m., its wind velocity had decelerated to a maximum of 30 meters per second, marking a decrease in intensity since hitting the coast.
The region had been on high alert in preparation for the typhoon's arrival, with authorities monitoring weather developments closely to mitigate damage and ensure public safety.
Advertisement