Typhoon Wipha Strikes Southern China

Typhoon Wipha made its anticipated landfall on the shores of Taishan city in China's southern Guangdong province at approximately 5:50 p.m. local time on Sunday, as reported by state-run broadcaster CCTV.

Shortly after making landfall, the typhoon weakened to a severe tropical storm, CCTV confirmed. By 6 p.m., its wind velocity had decelerated to a maximum of 30 meters per second, marking a decrease in intensity since hitting the coast.

The region had been on high alert in preparation for the typhoon's arrival, with authorities monitoring weather developments closely to mitigate damage and ensure public safety.