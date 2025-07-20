Left Menu

Global Unrest: A Week of Turmoil in Politics and Peace

This week's global news highlights include South Korea's trade negotiations with the U.S., unrest in the Gaza Strip, and plans for a peace agreement in Congo. Other notable events involve drone attacks on Moscow, an earthquake in Russia's Kamchatka, and political shifts in Japan, while Iran and Syria face ongoing conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 18:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A crucial visit by South Korea's national security adviser to Washington comes as a deadline on tariffs looms. As U.S. President Trump's deadline approaches, tensions rise over trade, security, and political negotiations.

Amidst conflict, Pope Leo pleads for peace following an assault on Gaza's sole Catholic church. An Israeli strike on the Holy Family Church has left the community reeling, with several casualties reported.

Developments in the Democratic Republic of Congo see potential progress towards peace as a tentative agreement with the M23 rebel group is set to be finalized next month.

