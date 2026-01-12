Left Menu

Pope Leo Meets with Venezuelan Opposition Leader Machado

Pope Leo held a meeting with Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel laureate Maria Machado. The Vatican confirmed the meeting but did not disclose details. Leo has previously advocated for Venezuela's independence following the capture of President Nicolas Maduro by U.S. forces under President Trump.

Pope Leo Meets with Venezuelan Opposition Leader Machado
Pope Leo

Pope Leo convened with Venezuelan opposition figure and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Maria Machado on Monday, according to a statement from the Vatican. Details of their discussions were not made public, but the meeting was documented in the pope's official schedule for that day.

Pope Leo, noted as the first American pope, has expressed his stance on maintaining Venezuela's sovereignty. In light of President Nicolas Maduro's apprehension by U.S. authorities under former President Donald Trump's directive, Leo has made calls for Venezuela to remain an independent nation.

The Vatican's confirmation of this meeting underscores the continued international interest in Venezuela's political situation and highlights Pope Leo's diplomatic engagement in global affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

