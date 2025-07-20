Rajasthan CM Leads Flood Response Amidst Escalating Urban Crisis
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma chaired a meeting to tackle the state's flood crisis. With 36 districts affected, measures include constant monitoring of dams, immediate relief efforts, and public safety prioritization. The government allocated funds for flood management and reviewed environmental campaigns promoting sapling plantations.
Amid escalating urban flooding, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma led a crucial review meeting on Sunday to address the crisis. With severe rainfall affecting 36 districts, the chief minister emphasized the need for public safety and instructed officials to maintain high alertness levels.
Sharma directed immediate and sensitive implementation of rescue operations, ensuring essential services such as water and electricity remain uninterrupted. The government has allocated financial resources for effective flood management, with Rs 20 lakh designated for divisional headquarters and Rs 10 lakh for other districts.
In light of rising water levels in reservoirs, Sharma ordered the deployment of rescue teams and urged the establishment of round-the-clock operational control rooms. Environmental initiatives under the 'Hariyalo Rajasthan' campaign were also reviewed, with plans to plant 10 crore saplings this monsoon as part of a green push.
