South Korea Faces Deadly Floods and Landslides Amid Record Rainfall

South Korea endured severe floods and landslides after heavy rain, leading to at least 18 deaths. Gapyeong experienced record rainfall, causing significant damage and displacing residents. The government, under President Lee Jae Myung, is assessing response strategies and accountability measures to address recurring weather emergencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 13:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Severe weather conditions have gripped South Korea, with torrential rains resulting in deadly floods and landslides. According to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, at least 18 people have died, and nine remain missing after days of relentless downpour.

The hardest-hit area includes Gapyeong, located northeast of Seoul, where a single-day rainfall of 173 millimeters shattered records. Residents, like Ahn Gyeong-bun, faced harrowing experiences as the floods wreaked havoc on homes and livelihoods.

Amidst the devastation, President Lee Jae Myung's administration is under scrutiny, emphasizing the need for improved disaster response and accountability. As the disaster subsides, a nationwide heatwave watch adds another layer of urgency for authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

