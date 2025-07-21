India's Growing Hub: The Rise of Global Capability Centres
India is home to nearly 1,700 Global Capability Centres (GCCs), with major cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai housing 922 of them. These cities offer competitive costs, skilled workforce, and strong infrastructure, making them attractive for GCCs. India could have over 2,100 GCCs by FY 2027-28.
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai have emerged as key players in the realm of Global Capability Centres (GCCs), boasting 922 facilities, which constitute around 55% of India's total GCCs, as per Vestian's report.
The consultant highlights that India hosts nearly 1,700 GCCs nationwide, showcasing the country's importance on the global stage. The primary appeal lies in India's competitive costs, highly skilled workforce, and robust infrastructure, making it a compelling choice for these centres.
By the 2027-28 fiscal year, India's GCC count could surpass 2,100, with an expected 150 new facilities established annually, Vestian projects, signifying a burgeoning sector that holds substantial promise for future growth.
