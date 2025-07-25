Climate Crisis Fuels Record Food Inflation Globally

In 2024, India witnessed a startling surge in food prices, primarily affecting essential vegetables like onions and potatoes. According to a recent study spearheaded by Maximilian Kotz from the Barcelona Supercomputing Centre, this spike was largely driven by an unprecedented heatwave exacerbated by climate change.

The research, involving esteemed institutions such as the European Central Bank and the UK's Food Foundation, examined 16 extreme weather-induced food price shocks across 18 nations from 2022 to 2024. It revealed that many of these events surpassed all historical precedents, underscoring the profound influence of global warming.

The study warns that without significant climate action, such food price shocks will increasingly threaten food security, public health, and economic stability, urging immediate reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and the adoption of new strategies to predict and manage these crises.

