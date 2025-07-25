Left Menu

Climate Crisis Fuels Record Food Inflation Globally

In 2024, India experienced a dramatic rise in food prices, particularly onions and potatoes, largely due to an extreme heatwave. A study led by Maximilian Kotz highlighted the role of global warming in weather-driven price shocks worldwide, urging urgent measures to curb emissions to prevent further economic and health impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 13:37 IST
Climate Crisis Fuels Record Food Inflation Globally
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In 2024, India witnessed a startling surge in food prices, primarily affecting essential vegetables like onions and potatoes. According to a recent study spearheaded by Maximilian Kotz from the Barcelona Supercomputing Centre, this spike was largely driven by an unprecedented heatwave exacerbated by climate change.

The research, involving esteemed institutions such as the European Central Bank and the UK's Food Foundation, examined 16 extreme weather-induced food price shocks across 18 nations from 2022 to 2024. It revealed that many of these events surpassed all historical precedents, underscoring the profound influence of global warming.

The study warns that without significant climate action, such food price shocks will increasingly threaten food security, public health, and economic stability, urging immediate reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and the adoption of new strategies to predict and manage these crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025