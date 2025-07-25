Lingering Fears and Unhealed Wounds: A Year After Delhi's Tragic Flooding
One year after three UPSC aspirants drowned in a basement during Delhi's rains, anxiety persists among students and residents of Old Rajinder Nagar. Despite infrastructural improvements and safety measures, the tragedy's memory lingers, spurring continuous worry when monsoon clouds gather over the city once more.
One year after the tragic basement flooding in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar, which resulted in the deaths of three young UPSC aspirants, a quiet but persistent fear hovers over the coaching hub as monsoon rains return.
The July 27 incident last year saw heavy rainfall lead to severe waterlogging, particularly impacting the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle, violating safety norms by being used illegally for classes. Shreya Yadav, Tanya Soni, and Nevin Delvin were trapped and drowned before help could reach them, sparking public outcry and demands for change.
In response, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi sealed dozens of basements, while coaching centers stepped up safety protocols. However, students remain anxious, with memories of the flooding still haunting the community every time rain clouds gather over the capital.
